The Yuma Sector Border Patrol held its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Thursday morning to honor agents who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The ceremony, which was attended by officers from other local, state and county agencies as well as family members of fallen agents, was held at the Yuma Sector headquarters building on Avenue A.
Several members of the community also gathered to commemorate the event. The Yuma Sector has lost 14 agents since it was established in December of 1954, and one prior to it.
“We are all honored by your presence as we pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to our country. We are grateful for your support, grateful for your support to our mission, and humbled by your trust,” said U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem. “At a time when many seek to cause division, your decision to be here is a display of unity and that means more to us than you will ever know.”
An honor guard of Yuma agents presented the colors, then raised the American flag and two other agency flags to full staff, before lowering the flags to half staff to honor the lives lost.
A firefighter from the Yuma Fire Department’s Pipes and Drums detail played the bagpipes. A 21-gun salute was also held and a bugler played taps.
“Today we remember our fallen peers who died honorably,” Clem said.
Having lost Agent Alfred M. Ibarra in August and Agent Luis “Louie” H. Dominguez in September in the line of duty from complications after contracting COVID-19, Clem spoke about having to cope with the dangers posed by the invisible threats of disease.
“Even in a pandemic, it can’t deter us from our mission or change who we are,” Chief Clem said. “Every member of the Border Patrol takes an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States against enemies foreign and domestic. We are privileged to serve something greater than ourselves.”
Saying Border Patrol agents, like all first-responders, willingly put themselves in harm’s way, he urged agents not to let fear deter them from their mission and to remain steadfast in their duty.
To conquer their fear, he continued, agents must commit to their mission, trust in their training and in the support of their partners.
“That commitment is the backbone of our success,” Clem said. “My plea to you is to commit to what you were born to do, because we were made for a time such as this.”
He also asked agents to remember those who did not make it home to their loved ones, and that when they start their shifts to never be complacent and to grace each day.
“Perhaps the greatest tribute we can pay those who died in the line of duty is to ignore the fear that cripples us and focus on our mission,” Clem said. “May we never grow weary of doing what is right, so we may commit to doing the next right thing.”
