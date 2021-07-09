The U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector held a press conference on Thursday afternoon warning of the dangers of crossing the border illegally, especially during the extremely hot summer months.
Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem said migrants are putting their lives at risk whenever they try to cross the Sonoran Desert
“The desert is vast and treacherous. When you cross illegally you put yourself in incredible peril,” Clem said. “The summer heat is severe and the miles of desert you must hike after crossing the border is unforgiving.”
The event was held at around noon along the U.S.-Mexico border near County 18th Street and the Colorado River in an area in the Yuma Sector known as the “River Corridor,” where groups of migrants frequently cross into the country illegally.
With the temperature at 108 degrees, the event also showcased the extreme heat and rough terrain migrants encounter when attempting to cross into the U.S.
So far for fiscal year 2021, Yuma Sector agents have apprehended close to 60,000 migrants and there have already been 15 deaths due to the extreme heat.
Yuma Sector agents have also rescued 313 migrants, which is more than a 170 percent increase over last year.
“People who make the decision to make this dangerous journey have died of dehydration, starvation and heat stroke,” Clem said. “These are people who were lost, with little to no supplies, and nothing but mountains and deserts ahead of them.”
Director James Schuetzler, of the Yuma Air Branch Air Marine Operations, added that it is physically impossible to carry enough water to cross the desert.
Last weekend alone Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responded to 14 separate 911 calls.
In April the Yuma Sector implemented a Missing Migrant Program in which signs are being placed throughout the desert with instructions for migrants to call 911 if help is needed.
As of now there are currently 45 of these signs in place with the ultimate goal being to have 60.
In addition to these 911 signs, the Yuma Sector also has 24 rescue beacons that can be used to signal for help that have been strategically placed along routes migrants frequently travel when trying to cross the desert.
“These beacons, when activated, signal agents to respond to the area to attempt to locate whoever activated it,” Clem said.
While the Yuma Sector Border Patrol will do everything it can to locate a person or group who are lost or in distress, Clem said with thousands and thousands of square miles of desert, the reality is they may not always be successful.
“To find a person whose only location information is that they have been walking for three to five days is nearly impossible,” Clem said. “Even with our best resources the task can take days and unfortunately the person may never be found.”
In addition to the severe summer heat, and the dangers smugglers pose, migrants also face the risk of bandits on both sides of the border who will not only rob them, but possibly assault them as well.
On June 14 a Yuma Sector operations specialist observed on an infrared camera what appeared to be a group of migrants being robbed by an armed assailant after they had crossed illegally into the country.
“They were held at gunpoint by the bandit, who appeared to demand money and a backpack,” Clem said.
Yuma Border Patrol agents responded to the scene, but the bandit fled back to Mexico before they arrived.
Another migrant, who survived and was later returned to Mexico, was shot in the mouth.
Transnational criminal organizations are also responsible for the large influx of migrants, with Clem saying they are the groups to tie up Border Patrol agents in order to sneak loads of drugs into the country across the border at another location further out in the desert.
While the hope is community members will discourage friends or family they know who are thinking of crossing, Clem’s message was simple. “Don’t. do it.”
Ricardo Sarabia, with Mexico 911 Service, and consulates from both Mexico and Guatemala were also present at the event, which also featured demonstrations that highlighted the efforts taken by Border Patrol agents and Air and Marine Operations (AMO) pilots to rescue someone in distress.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.