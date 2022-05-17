Dozens of agents from the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector gathered Monday morning, along with families and guests, to pay tribute to those who died in the line of duty, and the loved ones they left behind.
Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem presided over the Law Enforcement Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony, which is held annually in front of the sector headquarters building at 4151 S. Avenue A.
“Most people will never be called to risk their lives for freedom,” Chief Clem said. “But let us never forget that the law enforcement community requires it.”
In recognition of the Yuma Sector’s fallen agents, Chief Clem said the U.S. Border Patrol’s motto is honor first and that is how they each lived their lives.
Much like other law enforcement agencies, he continued, the U.S. Border Patrol honors character and people of character value relationships more than material goods, their accomplishments and recognition.
“Like a carving etched in granite, our character leaves a mark that is difficult to erase,” Chief Clem said. “You want to make an impact in the world, value your character.”
The Yuma Sector has lost 13 agents since it was established in December of 1954, and one prior to it. Those agents are:
• Agent Richard Lugo, End of Watch: May 14, 1967
• Senior Agent John Blue, End of Watch: Oct. 4,1973
• Pilot Friedrich Karl, End of Watch: Oct. 4,1973
• Pilot Lester Haynie, End of Watch: June 14, 1985
• Air Ops Supervisor David Robinson, End of Watch: July 14, 1989
• Agent Aurelio Valencia, End of Watch: Jan. 25, 1996
• Agent James Epling, End of Watch: Dec. 16, 2003
• Agent Luis Aguilar, End of Watch: Jan. 19, 2008
• Agent John Hoag III, End of Watch: Dec. 17, 2009
• Agent Eduardo W. Rojas Jr., End of Watch: May 12, 2011
• Agent Hector Clark, End of Watch: May 12, 2011
• Agent Luis Dominguez, End of Watch: Sept. 23, 2021
• Agent Alfredo Ibarra: End of Watch: Sept. 27, 2021
Clem also stated that in order to change the world a person must make themselves available, which is what each of these agents did. It was a willing choice, however, that cost them their lives.
He noted that in an uncertain world that is growing increasingly dark, people are needed to step up and choose to be the light by making themselves available.
“Become the light by doing the right thing every time. When it is difficult to do the right thing, do the right thing,” Chief Clem said. “If nobody will know if you have done the right thing, do the right thing. You will never regret doing the right thing.”
Some of the highlights of the ceremony included an honor guard presentation of the colors, a firefighter from the Yuma Fire Department’s Pipes and Drums detail playing the bagpipes, a bugler playing taps, a 21-gun salute, and a wreath being placed.
In closing, the chief also thanked the community for its support, saying the Yuma Sector was humbled by the trust it has been given.
