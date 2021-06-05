The Yuma Sector Border Patrol boat unit, members of the Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) unit and Yuma Air Branch (YAB) air interdiction agents all worked together Thursday morning to rescue a woman who was stuck in the tulles along the Colorado River.
At approximately 6:40 a.m., the boat unit received a request for assistance from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office regarding a woman in the river near the Paradise Cove area who was calling for help and could not be located.
YAB air interdiction agents also responded to the location.
The boat units and pilots were able to locate the woman but were unable to reach her.
Two members of BORSTAR’s dive team entered the river and were able to safely pull her out of the tulles and on to the shore.
The woman, a 40-year-old U.S. citizen, was treated at the scene by paramedics from the Rural Metro Fire Department and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and the Imperial County Fire Department were also on scene as the woman was in an area along the north side of the river, which is in California.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.