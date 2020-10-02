Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of seven Mexican nationals who were lost in the desert east of Yuma on Tuesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
At approximately 7:30 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office notified Yuma Sector of an emergency phone call they received and provided agents with the name and number of the individual, along with the approximated GPS of the caller’s location.
The emergency call concerned two possibly deceased individuals from a group of seven individuals who were lost and in distress in a remote area of the desert south of Dateland,
The caller stated that after two members of their group lost consciousness, he and another person had climbed to the top of a mountain to make the 911 call and to start a fire.
Wellton Station agents and Yuma Sector Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue Team (BORSTAR) agents responded to the area.
After an extensive search, agents were able to locate all members of the group, which had separated.
The BORSTAR agents provided life-saving aid to the three semi-conscious males, who were suffering from severe dehydration. Agents also treated other members of the group for dehydration.
Emergency medical services also responded to the scene, evaluated the individuals and deemed them fit for travel. The group was then deported back to their country of origin.
