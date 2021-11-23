Agents arrest convicted rapist Friday
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted child rapist Friday night after he allegedly entered the country illegally from Mexico.
Just after 10 p.m. agents detected two individuals entering the country illegally northwest of the U.S. Port of Entry at Andrade, Calif.
After being apprehended, one of the individuals was identified as Oscar Gonzalez-Altamirano, a 47-year-old Mexican national who was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 in Los Angeles in 2016.
Gonzalez-Altamirano was sentenced to three years in prison and upon completion of his sentence was subsequently returned to Mexico.
He will now be prosecuted for re-entry of a removed alien, which can result in a prison sentence if convicted.
Wellton agents apprehend group in desert
On Sunday morning, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton station apprehended a group of migrants who were trying to evade detection while crossing through the desert east of Yuma.
The group consisted of six Mexican nationals, which included a mother with her 15- and 17-year-old sons.
The group was transported to Yuma and subsequently returned to Mexico under the Title 42 directive.
