Paw-some work by Yuma Sector canine
Blythe police officers arrested a driver suspected of trying to smuggle drugs in a car Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred near Hobsonway and First Street in Blythe.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine Senna and her human agent partner responded to the location after receiving a request from Blythe police officers to conduct a sniff on a vehicle that officers had pulled over.
When Senna conducted a sniff test on the vehicle, she found 85 grams of methamphetamine that had been packaged for sale and 18 fentanyl pills.
Child found abandoned near border wall
On Monday, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station were made aware of a five-year-old child who was abandoned along the border wall near County 12 7/8 Street.
A group of migrants found the child asleep on the west side of the border wall and took him to agents who were patrolling in the area.
The child had a backpack with one pack of crackers inside, a Guatemalan birth certificate, and a phone number written on his arm in black marker.
The child will be processed by agents and turned over to Health and Human Services.
Human smuggling attempted thwarted
U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma station worked with Yuma police officers on Sunday to intercept a vehicle that picked up a group of migrants along Interstate 8 before fleeing the area.
The driver was observed leaving the interstate at 4th Avenue and eventually stopping at 13th Street, where all of the occupants of the vehicle bailed out and tried to hide in the area.
Yuma station agents, with the assistance of Yuma police officers, caught all six migrants and the driver of the vehicle.
The driver will be prosecuted for human smuggling while the group of migrants, which included a 15-year-old boy, will be returned to Mexico.
