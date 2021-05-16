The Yuma Sector Border Patrol is on course to encounter the highest number of people trying to cross the border since the peak of the 2019 humanitarian crisis.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said agents in the Yuma Sector are currently making between 250 and 500 apprehensions a day, with 360 being the average the past three weeks.
So far this fiscal year, Yuma Border Patrol agents have already apprehended 27,000 individuals, compared with 7,000 for all of fiscal year 2020, which is a 250 percent increase.
Agents have also had 2,000 unaccompanied children turn themselves in so far this fiscal year, compared with 500 in all of fiscal year 2020.
Dulesky added that 8 percent of the migrants who have been apprehended since February have been released into local communities, while the rest have either been deported or turned over to the Department of Human and Health Services, or the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Those who have been released have also been given paperwork to appear in court for their asylum hearings at a later date, when they have arrived at their final destinations.
“They are being released to nonprofit agencies that can provide them with assistance,” Dulesky said.
As for drug smuggling, Dulesky said statistics show that seizures in fiscal year 2021, which began last October, are about on par with the previous year.
“There has been a slight increase, but it is not a huge one,” Dulesky said. “We are trending slightly above last year’s numbers.”
In the past eight months Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have seized 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine, about 67 pounds of fentanyl and just over 700 pounds of marijuana.
That compares with 1,900 pounds of methamphetamine, 109 pounds of fentanyl and roughly the same amount of marijuana that was seized in fiscal year 2020.
Agents have also found six stash houses this year already, which is one more than last year.
Dulesky explained that in fiscal year 2020 a majority of the apprehensions were single adult males, which historically has always been the largest demographic of illegal border crossers.
However, this year agents are once again encountering more family units and unaccompanied children, which is similar to what occurred during the 2019 border crisis.
“We are seeing them in droves,” Dulesky said. “A lot of these groups have 30 or more people.”
The large influx of migrants has also put a huge strain on the Yuma Sector’s resources, making the situation almost untenable.
On any given day 40 to 60 percent of the Yuma Sector’s agents will be at the Yuma station processing migrants who have been apprehended, instead of patrolling the border.
“We are still getting the single adults trying to evade apprehension,” Dulesky said. “We are still apprehending them, but it is getting harder.”
There are also currently 145 agents from Border Patrol sectors in the northern part of the country assigned to the Yuma Sector to help process migrants.
“That is going to help a lot with our enforcement posture, by freeing up more agents for the field,’ Dulesky said.
While adding more technology will help to alleviate the situation and help agents do their job more effectively, what Dulesky says is really needed is more adequate facilities.
The Yuma Station was designed and built to hold single adults, not families or children. While a soft-sided facility has been erected at the station, it is only temporary, and not a permanent solution.
“Right now we are sustaining. The soft-sided facility gives us more space and is more family-friendly,” Dulesky said. “However, if the numbers go up, we will need to find other avenues to make these families more comfortable.”
Dulesky added that the Yuma Sector is seeing apprehension figures similar to what it saw in fiscal year 2019 when agents made over 68,000 apprehensions and it is a real possibility that fiscal year 2021 will be similar.
“The problem of the influx itself is not going to be solved by our enforcement,” Dulesky said. “It is more of a consequence situation. If there are no consequences, there is no deterrent.”
