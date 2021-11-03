The Yuma Sector Border Patrol’s counter drone team seized a small unmanned aircraft Friday night that had carried six and a half pounds of heroin into the U.S.
In addition to the heroin, agents also discovered that the drone’s payload also carried a GPS tracker.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky explained that it is not unusual for packages of drugs dropped from drones to be equipped with trackers, which allow smugglers waiting on the U.S. side of the border to easily locate the payload after it has been dropped.
“It is something that we have been seeing lately,” Dulesky said. “Six and a half pounds of heroin is worth a lot of money so smugglers want to keep track of it.”
Agents took the drone, which was intercepted near County 9-1/2 Street and the Colorado River, and the heroin to the Yuma station for processing.
“There are two fields east of the levee there, which is where we think the drone was heading,” Dulesky said.
Friday’s incursion is the third drone intercepted this year by the sector’s counter drone team.
The two prior interceptions resulted in the seizure of over four pounds of methamphetamine.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.