Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station arrested a U.S. citizen at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint on Wednesday after finding methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden in her vehicle.
At approximately 1:10 p.m., Wellton Station agents referred the driver of a Jeep Laredo to the secondary inspection area after a canine alerted to the vehicle, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.
While searching the vehicle in secondary, agents found approximately 25 packages of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
The packages had a combined weight of over 25 pounds, which has an estimated street value of nearly $64,000.
Agents also located an additional package of over a pound of fentanyl pills, which has an estimated street value of nearly $14,000.
The 26-year-old driver, who is from Yuma, was arrested by agents, while her vehicle and the drugs were seized.
