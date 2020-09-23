Yuma Sector Border Patrol seizes meth valued at $77K

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station seized $77,000 worth of methamphetamine from a Honda Ridgeline at the I-8 immigration checkpoint Friday.

 Photo by Yuma Sector Border patrol

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station arrested a U.S. citizen at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint Friday evening after finding methamphetamine hidden in his vehicle.

According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Wellton Station agents referred a Honda Ridgeline to the secondary inspection area following a canine alert on the vehicle.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found approximately 25 packages of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The packages had a combined weight of nearly 31 pounds and had an estimated street value of over $77,000.

Agents arrested the 26-year-old male driver, who was from Phoenix, and seized the drugs and vehicle.

James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you