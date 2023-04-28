The Yuma Sector Border Patrol issued its annual warning to migrants about the dangers they face while illegally trying to cross the Sonoran Desert, where temperatures soar into the triple digits during the summer months.
Acting Deputy Chief Dustin Caudle said Wednesday during a press conference held inside the Yuma Air and Marine branch hangar that migrants are essentially putting their lives in danger trying to do so.
“Almost everyone who illegally enters the country has been sold on an ideology by a smuggler or a coyote that promises a vacation-like journey to the United States,” Caudle said. “These smuggles and coyotes conveniently fail to mention the perils of such a life-threatening journey.”
The reality is that the journey is often riddled with criminal activity, environmental challenges and obstacles that threaten lives.
Also, the majority of the Yuma Sector’s thousands of miles of desert is scattered with rugged mountains. What little water there is can be found in the Colorado River and in irrigation canals.
“The dilemma that migrants face is taking the risk to cross the river and possibly drown, or cross the desert and risk dehydration, heat exhaustion or even heat stroke,” Caulder said.
In recent years there has been an increase in migrants attempting canal and river crossings, not realizing that the water is much swifter and much colder than imagined.
It is also extremely difficult to get out of the river or a canal because of the steep and slippery banks.
Migrants who risk traversing the desert face a much different set of obstacles. The terrain is hostile with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees during the day, sometimes dropping significantly at night.
“With little or no supplies migrants are often ill prepared for the challenges of the desert,” Caudle said. “It is impossible to carry enough water and supplies to survive one day in the scorching heat, let alone the multiple days it requires to reach civilization is some areas.”
To address these types of illegal entry hazards, Caudle said the Yuma Sector Border Patrol recently introduced the Missing Migrant Program.
As part of the program, 180 rescue placards have been placed throughout the Yuma Sector desert, which include the location’s coordinates and instructions for the migrant to call 911 for help.
In addition to the placards, the Yuma Sector also has 24 rescue beacons that can be used to signal for help which have been strategically placed along routes migrants frequently travel when trying to cross the desert.
“The Missing Migrant Program demonstrates the Yuma Sector’s dedication to human life, and we will always continue to remain adaptive to an ever-changing border environment,” Caudle said.
Caudle highlighted the Yuma Sector’s bi-national efforts, saying it continues to work closely with the Yuma Air Branch Air Marine Operations and the Mexican government to ensure the best chance of rescue for those in need.
He added that the Yuma Sector continues to train and equip agents with advanced rescue capabilities and have specially trained EMTs and paramedics, and the Border Search, Trauma and Trauma (BORSTAR) unit.
“They all provide critical life-saving efforts when seconds count,” Caudle said.
With Title 42 set to end in May, Caudle said the Yuma Sector has taken steps to meet any influx of illegal migration by hiring almost 100 civilian processing agents, additional date entry specialists and security guards in order to keep agents out along the border.
Although apprehensions are down to about 500 a day, which is significantly lower than the past year’s historical figures, the Yuma Sector has also increased its holding capacity.
“Over 90 percent of the migrants apprehended are from countries other than Mexico,” Caulder said.
Also in attendance at the press conference was Consul Dulce Maria Valle Alvarez, of the Mexican Consulate Office, Consul Carlos Enrique De Leon, of the Guatemala Consulate Office and Elva Nidia Garibaldi Valdez, who is the Director of Mexico’s Control, Command, Communication, Computer and Quality Center, which is known as C5.
They discussed the dangers of illegally coming to the United States, addressing the media in the Spanish language.
In closing Caudle said he wanted to ensure residents of Yuma County of one thing.
“Every response from the United States Border Patrol serves to secure our border, protect our nation and all life. That will never change.”