The Yuma Sector Border Patrol issued its annual warning to migrants about the dangers they face while illegally trying to cross the Sonoran Desert, where temperatures soar into the triple digits during the summer months.

Acting Deputy Chief Dustin Caudle said Wednesday during a press conference held inside the Yuma Air and Marine branch hangar that migrants are essentially putting their lives in danger trying to do so.

