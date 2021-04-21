Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Border Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) unit responded to a 911 call Monday afternoon for a report of a person who appeared to have overdosed in a vehicle located on Interstate 8 at mile marker 22.
A supervisory Border Patrol agent assigned to BORSTAR was one of the first responders on scene and found an unconscious and unresponsive 33-year-old male sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle.
The BORSTAR agent noticed the man wasn’t breathing and that his face had a blue tint, which he knew was consistent with lack of oxygen to the brain and a sign of an opioid overdose.
He then immediately administered two doses of intranasal Narcan, which is used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems.
Additional BORSTAR agents arrived on scene and continued providing life-saving emergency care by inserting a nasopharyngeal airway, attaching a cardiac monitor to the patient to evaluate his vital signs, and providing intravenous fluids.
The man eventually regained consciousness and was subsequently transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by paramedics from Tri-Valley ambulance for further care.
After questioning the man’s brother, BORSTAR agents learned that he had purchased an unknown narcotic pill while in Mexico and ingested it while traveling in the vehicle.
Border Patrol agents assigned to BORSTAR are emergency medical technicians, with some being further trained as certified paramedics.
They often respond to medical emergencies and rescues providing critical lifesaving aid to other agents, migrants and the general public.