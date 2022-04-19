BORSTAR team rescues migrant
from river reeds
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents with the Border, Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team rescued a migrant who was stuck in neck-deep water in the middle of the reeds along the Colorado River Thursday morning.
The female migrant was attempting to enter the country illegally from Mexico by crossing the Colorado River on the west side of Yuma when she stepped across the reeds and unexpectedly fell through them into deep water.
Agents assigned to the boat patrol initially responded to aid the migrant but later requested assistance from BORSTAR agents, who safely rescued her.
The migrant woman, a Guatemalan national, was treated at the scene for minor scrapes.
She was subsequently transported to Yuma Sector for processing.
Canine makes first apprehension
Bena, the newest canine assigned to Yuma Sector’s BORSTAR team, made her first apprehension.
Bena and her handler, Border Patrol Agent J. Moreno, recently found a group of migrants who were trying to avoid detection by hiding in thick tulles along the riverbank.
A two-year-old Belgian Malinois, she had only been on the job for three hours.
Bena and her partner recently returned to the Yuma Sector from search and rescue training.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.