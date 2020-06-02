Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station rescued three illegal entrants last week who were lost in the desert for two days and were in need of help.
According to Agent Jose Garibay of the Yuma Sector Public Affairs Office, on Thursday, an illegal entrant called 911 and reported that he and two others had become lost while attempting to walk across the desert and needed to be rescued.
Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station responded and found all three illegal entrants within an hour in a remote section of the desert southeast of Wellton.
“It was lucky that they had a cellphone and a signal and were able to call for help,” Garibay said.
Once on scene agents provided the three men, ages 32, 24, and 23, with water and they recovered to the point that they did not require medical attention.
All three men were identified as Mexican nationals who were illegally present in the country and were later processed for removal.
Garibay explained that it is impossible for someone to carry enough water to walk through the desert and survive, especially this time of year, with temperatures starting to rise.
Furthermore, when water becomes warmer than 80 degrees Fahrenheit, it becomes difficult to drink.
“Crossing the desert in these conditions is hazardous and can prove fatal if a subject cannot reach outside assistance to be located,” Garibay said.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.