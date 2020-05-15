Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended five illegal immigrants from Bangladesh on Tuesday a few miles north of Gadsden. The men had illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico.
According to a US Customs and Border Protection report, agents apprehended the group while patrolling near County 17½ Street and the levee road.
“Agents conducted thorough interviews and screenings, which resulted in negative matches through the National Targeting Center and Terrorist Screening Center,” the report reads. The five men were also given medical screenings.
The men were charged with immigration violations.