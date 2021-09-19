A civilian who works as a contracted bus driver for the Yuma Sector Border Patrol pulled a man from a burning vehicle following an accident on Interstate 8 last week.
According to information provided by the Yuma Sector, Moises Medina, a transportation officer with ISS Action, was returning to Yuma from Tucson and was merging onto the interstate near Stanfield Road when his bus was struck by a sedan.
The sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed and suffered severe damage, catching fire as a result.
Medina sprang into action and helped the driver of the sedan get out of the vehicle before it was fully engulfed in flames.
While Medina and his co-driver were uninjured, the driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries.
There were no detainees on the bus at the time of the accident.
