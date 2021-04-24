An alert by a Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine led to the discovery of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun at the immigration checkpoint on California Highway 78 Thursday morning.
Blythe Border Patrol agents, according to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, referred a Ford truck to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area at 3:30 a.m. after a canine named Bailey alerted to the vehicle.
While in secondary, Bailey then alerted to the vehicle’s center console, in which agents found a plastic bag containing one-half pound of methamphetamine.
A loaded 9 mm handgun was also located in between the center console and front passenger seat.
Agents also discovered miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.
The vehicle occupants, three U.S. citizens from Wyoming, were arrested and the methamphetamine, handgun and drug paraphernalia were seized.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.