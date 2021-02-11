A Yuma Sector Border Patrol canine sniffed out over 40 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a vehicle at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 Wednesday morning.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 11:15 a.m. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector Canine Unit referred a Chevrolet Cruz to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area after a canine alerted to the vehicle.
While in secondary, the canine alerted to the vehicle’s floorboard and firewall. A search of those areas led to the discovery of 40 packages of methamphetamine.
The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of more than $73,000.
Agents arrested the driver, a 24-year-old male U.S. citizen from Yuma, and seized the methamphetamine and vehicle.
