A Yuma Sector canine working at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 78 near Blythe sniffed out a sandwich bag containing fentanyl pills hidden in a suitcase Thursday morning.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 8 a.m. agents referred a Toyota Prius to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area following a canine alert to the vehicle.
All four of the vehicle’s occupants were U.S. citizens from Kingman.
Agents determined that three of the individuals had driven to Calexico, where they picked up the fourth person, and were traveling back to Kingman when they drove through the checkpoint.
During a search of the vehicle, agents found a plastic bag containing 77 grams of fentanyl pills, worth approximately $1,800.
The pills were found in a suitcase that belonged to a 32-year-old female, who was the person picked up in Calexico.
She was arrested and the fentanyl pills were seized.
Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent. Only two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.
The amount of fentanyl this individual had is equivalent to 77,000 milligrams.
