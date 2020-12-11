Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station seized 10 pounds of fentanyl and more than two pounds of cocaine at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 on Monday in what they say was a failed drug smuggling attempt.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, at approximately 1:40 p.m. a U.S. Border Patrol canine alerted to a 2006 Dodge Charger with a single male occupant as he was attempting to drive hrough the checkpoint.
As a result, agents directed the driver to the secondary inspection area for further investigation.
When agents searched the vehicle, they found two packages of cocaine and 10 packages of fentanyl hidden inside the dashboard.
Nine of the fentanyl packages contained pills while one consisted of powder. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $40,000 while the fentanyl was worth over $150,000.
The driver, a 43-year-old resident of Phoenix, was arrested on drug smuggling charges. The narcotics and the vehicle were seized.
