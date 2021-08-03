The number of migrants currently being held in the Yuma Sector Border Patrol’s custody reached 2,500 as of Monday morning, an all-time record high.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said all of the migrants are being housed at the soft-sided facility, as well as the Yuma, Wellton, and Blythe stations, and are waiting to be processed.
“The goal is to get migrants processed in three days, but given there are this many, it’s probably not realistic,” Dulesky said.
Over the weekend, from Friday through Monday morning, agents apprehended a total of 1,921 migrants who illegally entered the country in the Yuma Sector’s area of operation at a location other than a designated port of entry.
In a video posted to the Yuma Sector’s Facebook page, the operator of a small unmanned aircraft system (UAS) captured footage of a group of 100 migrants being apprehended near County 17th Street and the “River Corridor.”
Located near County 18th Street and the Colorado River, migrant crossings often occur in the “River Corridor” because the only infrastructure in the area are vehicle barriers, which are not designed to keep out pedestrians.
That group was just one of several large groups of migrants agents apprehended over the weekend: groups of 65 and 81 on Friday; additional groups of 70 and 73 on Saturday; groups of 56 and 57 on Sunday; and a group of 59 on Monday.
“We had eight groups of 50 or more,” Dulesky said.
So far for fiscal year 2021, Yuma Sector agents have apprehended close to 60,000 migrants and there have already been 16 deaths due to extreme heat.
The migrants who have been apprehended in the Yuma Sector this fiscal year for crossing the border illegally have come from 60 different countries.
The following are the top 10 countries for migrant apprehensions in Yuma Sector since the start of the fiscal year on October 1, 2020:
Brazil – over 20,000
Cuba – over 10,500
Ecuador – over 5,000
Guatemala – over 4,000
Nicaragua – over 4,000
Mexico – over 4,000
Venezuela – over 3,500
Honduras – over 2,000
Haiti – over 1,500
Romania – over 1,000