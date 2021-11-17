Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 112 migrants who illegally crossed into the country Monday morning near County 13th Street.
Another group of more than 200 migrants were also taken into custody on Monday after they illegally crossed in the same location.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky added that since Friday, Yuma Sector agents have made more than 2,600 apprehensions, including about 40 unaccompanied minors.
“For the month of November we have been averaging about 750 apprehensions a day,” Dulesky said. “But over the past four days it has been about 850 a day.”
Because the Yuma Sector is currently over its capacity, Dulesky said the agency has had to make some on-site modifications, such as adding several tents and transforming some existing facilities into storage areas.
“These tents, which are for single adult males and females, are equipped with air conditioning, lights and power,” Dulesky said. “We’ve also converted some of our garage space and are using it to store migrants’ personal property and luggage.”
He added that agents are also doing a good job at getting the migrant processing done so they can be transferred to other sectors and agencies as soon as possible.
At any given time, there is an average of 2,000 migrants being held, spread out across the sector’s three stations and the 90,000 square foot temporary soft-sided migrant processing facility, which was built in April on five acres of the parking lot behind Yuma Sector Headquarters building.
Dulesky added having so many migrants in custody has often resulted in agents performing duties outside of their job description, such as taking care of children, hospital watch, and conducting extra transports.
“Our main mission is still border security, but the influx of migrants has forced us to adjust to more of a detention mission,” Dulesky said. “That is stretching our resources.”
Due to the overcrowding, about 200 migrants a month are being released to the Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH), which is temporarily housing them.
In fiscal year 2021, which ended in October, Yuma Sector agents apprehended more than 114,000 migrants from 80 different countries.
