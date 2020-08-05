Yuma Sector team seizes $450K in cocaine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting that Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station working at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 seized narcotics in an attempted drug smuggling event early Monday morning.
At approximately 2 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol canine alerted to a Dodge Charger with a single female occupant who was attempting to travel through the checkpoint, and directed the vehicle to the secondary inspection area.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 28 packages of cocaine and 10 packages of blue pills, which were suspected of being fentanyl.
The drugs were found inside the vehicle’s front wheels, in two spare tires and in the trunk.
The cocaine weighed approximately 34 pounds with an estimated street value of over $450,000. The suspected fentanyl weighed over 8 pounds, and if determined to be fentanyl, the pills would have an estimated street value of approximately $121,000.
The female driver, a 35-year-old Lawfully Admitted for Permanent Residence (LAPR) from Mexico, was arrested on drug smuggling charges. The narcotics and the vehicle were seized.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.