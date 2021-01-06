The last panel of the more than 107-mile long border wall that spans the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector’s area of operation was erected last month.
“The Yuma area was an area of high illegal entries being guided by transnational criminal organizations who exploited and took advantage of our outdated and even dilapidated infrastructure,” said Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky. “Now we have this new Border Wall, combined with extra technology that will enable the Yuma Sector to maintain operational control.”
Although there are still some remaining security measures that still need to be put in place, such as adding gates, lighting, cameras and a ground detection system, Dulesky said the last panel of fencing was placed on Monday, December 21, 2020, putting an end to a year-and-a-half-long effort to further secure the international border with Mexico..
Work on the 18- to 30-foot-high bollard-style wall began in May of 2019 to replace existing outdated or dilapidated barriers along the border from as far west as Andrade, California, to east of Wellton.
Fencing was also erected in areas where the Colorado River previously served as a natural divider.
The height of the new wall dwarfs all pre-existing fencing to serve as a deterrent to potential illegal border crossers and drug smugglers.
The new fencing also offers agents a clear viewpoint to the south side into Mexico, providing additional safety to agents, who were unable to see beyond what was once solid panel-style fencing in some areas.