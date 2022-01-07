Yuma’s bond sale to raise funds for a utility plant expansion was well received last month and generated high demand, which resulted in lower-than-expected interest rates.
In December, the city sold $71 million in utility system revenue obligations to fund improvements to the Desert Dunes Reclamation Facility, doubling wastewater capacity at the sewer system plant to 6.6 million gallons per day.
The city was able to secure a competitive interest rate of 2.26%.
The council identified the expansion of the facility as a priority in the city’s adopted Strategic Plan.
“We are very excited to see the community reach this milestone,” said Jeremy McCall, director of utilities. “This expansion represents the continued growth, investment and development within the city. Once the expansion is completed, the treatment facility will be able to serve the future requirements of our thriving community.”
The city engaged Stifel, Nicolaus & Company as underwriter to assist with the obligation sale, the same underwriter used to finance the city’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt in January 2021.
When corporations and governments issue bonds, they receive a credit rating from the three major rating agencies: Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and/or Fitch. In December, Yuma’s long-term rating was upgraded to AA- from A+ by Standard & Poor’s and affirmed at AA- by Fitch.
The improved bond rating reflects a positive view of the city’s current finances, management and debt, including robust population and gross domestic product growth in the Yuma economy, moderate utility rates that were held flat in fiscal years 2021 and 2022, history of strong debt service coverage and exceptional liquidity.
Pricing on one of the last days before the winter holiday, the city’s obligations were well received and generated high demand, which resulted in lower interest rates during the bond sale process.
Recognizing the volatility of current interest rates, the city and the underwriter moved quickly to secure a competitive interest rate of 2.26%. The city had anticipated a higher interest rate. Over a 20-year period, this lower rate results in an estimated present-value savings of $462,000.
“It is great work by city staff over the past year to manage finances and by the City Council to prioritize strategic investments during a low interest rate cycle,” Mayor Douglas Nicholls explained.
“Ultimately, the people of Yuma’s tax dollars will produce the greatest impact to keep our community growing and open to future opportunities,” he added.
Desert Dunes, located on Avenue 6E, just south of 32nd Street, was built in 2005. It serves the east side of the city, which has rapidly grown in the last few years, placing increased demand on the plant.