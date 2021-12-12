Yuma wants to have the authority to declare privately owned trees a nuisance due to communicable disease, obstructed views or passage, or insect infestation which may require treatment or removal and replacement.
The council introduced an ordinance that would add a provision that gives the city this authority as part of a text amendment related to the care and maintenance of city-owned trees.
The proposed amendment complies with additional requirements set by the Arbor Day Foundation as part of its Tree City USA program, which the city has participated in since 2007. The changes would include adding definitions for damage, nuisance related to trees, parkways, public property, and the process of topping.
In addition, the proposal enhances the city code by including the maintenance of trees owned by the city, for utility clearance and construction near city-owned trees.
It would also allow owners of land adjacent to parkways maintained by the city to plant and maintain trees in the adjacent parkway area, subject to the requirements of the proposed ordinance, including the issuance of a free encroachment permit and blue staking.
In 2007, the city adopted the original tree ordinance “for the purpose of recognizing the value of trees in our community, establishing maintenance standards for trees owned or maintained by the City, and to form a Community Tree Board,” according to a staff report.
The city had to adopt the tree ordinance for recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA, a designation the city still maintains.
In 2018, the city repealed the portion of the ordinance centered on the community tree board due to the inability to attract new board members necessary for maintaining a quorum and subsequently reassigned the duties of the board to the Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission through a separate ordinance.
In 2019, the council repealed and replaced the tree ordinance with another ordinance to clarify the applicability of the code to city-owned trees and add requirements for removal and replacement of city-owned trees.
Now the city hopes to add the provision that would allow the city to declare privately owned trees a nuisance due to communicable disease, obstructed views or passage, or insect infestation requiring treatment or removal and replacement.
The ordinance is up for possible adoption by the council on Wednesday.
In other action, the council adopted two ordinances, one authorizing annexation of the property located at the southeast corner of West 16th Street and South 48th Avenue. The city received a request from the property owner, Jesus Ibarra, to annex 2.63 acres consisting of five residential lots and the adjacent West 16th Street right-of-way.
The second adopted ordinance approves the rezoning of two parcels, about 7,000 square feet each, from light industrial to low density residential, while maintaining the infill overlay, for the properties located at 1027 S. 1st Ave.
Currently, there is a single-family home built on the north parcel, where the property owner would like to rebuild a storage shed. The south parcel is undeveloped and the property owner has no intention to develop the property at this time.
The council pulled three items from the consent agenda for further discussion. One of the items was a bid award for the replacement of four heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at City Hall to the lowest bidder, Trane of Tucson, with a cost of $524,990.
Councilman Gary Knight asked whether Trane had the units readily available or if supply chain issues would delay their installation. Randy Crist, director of building safety, replied that the units are expected to be in place prior to summer, with the goal of having them installed in March. The work will start on a Friday so as not to interfere with city business hours.
A staff report noted that the existing units are more than 20 years old and no longer serviceable. The new units have a serviceable life of 20 to 25 years and, due to being more efficient, will result in significant operating and maintenance cost reduction.
Another item discussed was a purchase of a five-year subscription for FleetFocus management software at a cost of $232,799 from AssetWORKS of Wayne, Pennsylvania. Knight asked why the city is changing the software. Joel Olea, director of public works, explained that the current software is geared toward smaller operations while the new software can handle the city’s growing fleet.
The other item discussed was a purchase of wireless network equipment for $134,800 from Scientel Solutions of Plano, Texas. Knight again asked whether this equipment would be readily available. Chief Information Officer Kathy Fernandez noted that it’s expected to arrive on or before Jan. 30.
Councilman Mike Shelton asked about the difference between the new and current equipment. Fernandez replied that the current equipment is no longer supported by the vendor and any failures will render it useless as it can’t be fixed.
Shelton also asked what made the selected suppliers better than others. Fernandez said that the current vendor recommended the supplier.
The council unanimously approved the three items that were discussed.
The members also approved the following items:
• The purchase of one Pierce Arrow XT PUC pumper and one Arrow XT 55’ Sky-Boom from Hughes Fire Equipment/Pierce Manufacturing of Appleton, Wisconsin, for $1.93 million.
• The purchase of furniture for the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex from Goodmans Interior Structures of Phoenix, at a cost of $445,987.