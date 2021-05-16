Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has put out a call for citizens willing to serve on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which has recently canceled meetings due to a lack of quorum.
After filling several open seats, the commission still has one vacancy. After the April 12 commission meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum, the City Council had planned to fill the vacancy during the April 21 meeting.
“We had hoped to have a Planning and Zoning Commission appointment for this evening, but we don’t have any applications at this time,” Nicholls said. “However, this is a good opportunity to reinforce that those that would like to get involved in the community, are passionate about how our community grows, this would be one of those commissions that would be good to get your name on.”
Nicholls previously noted that canceling commission meetings postpones the resolution of developer requests. This, in turn, prevents developers from moving forward with planned projects.
The cancelation of the May 10 meeting postponed requests for conditional use permits for proposed batting cages, a quick oil change facility and a window repair and replacement and tinting business. These cases have been moved to the May 24 meeting.
The mayor invited those interested in applying to go to the city website at www.YumaAz.gov, find the City Clerk’s page under the Government tab and fill out an application.
The commission is made up of seven volunteers appointed by the council. Members hear cases on land use and make recommendations to the council on annexations, general plan amendments, rezoning requests, preliminary and final subdivisions and text amendments to the zoning code as requested.
The commission has the final approval of conditional use permit requests. The Case Review Planning staff presents customer and city initiated requests to the commission and provides support for this commission.
The Planning and Zoning Commission normally meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1 City Plaza.
The citizens currently serving on the commission are Chairman Chris Hamlin, who serves chairman, Fred Dammeyer, who serves as vice chairman, and Lori Arney, Barbara Beam, Greg Counts and Joshua Scott.