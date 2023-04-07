Yuma officials are seeking state grants to help make local parks more accessible for residents with disabilities.
The City Council on Wednesday adopted three resolutions supporting the submission of grant applications in the hopes of securing funds for projects that would improve park accessibility and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
One of the proposals is to purchase and install an inclusive playground at the new East Mesa Community Park to be located on Avenue 6E. The park is currently being designed for future construction.
The city has also proposed the installation of an accessible loop trail as part of the East Mesa park, which would connect the parking lot to various amenities throughout the first phase of the park as well as connecting the park to the adjacent Arizona State Veterans Home.
Another plan is to install an accessible pathway in the West Wetlands Park, connecting the parking lot and the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground, otherwise known as Castle park, to a nearby restroom facility.
For the East Mesa inclusive playground, the city will request $1 million from the Arizona State Park Land and Water Conservation Fund for the $3.02 million project.
If awarded, the grant funds will help the Parks and Recreation Department purchase and install a playground featuring “inclusive play opportunities” in the new park.
The purpose of the project is to ensure full access to and on play structures for those using mobility assistance devices such as wheelchairs, provide ancillary inclusive play pieces, and create sensory focused play areas separate from the main play space, according to a staff report.
Grant funds would be used to reimburse eligible project expenditures up to 50% of the total cost. This grant, as the other two grants, can be matched with cash, donated labor and materials or land. This grant would be matched with existing city funds allocated for the project.
For the East Mesa loop trail, the city will request $150,000 from the Arizona State Parks Off-Highway Recreational Trails Fund. The city has budgeted $373,900 for the project, which includes a match of $223,900 from budgeted city funds.
If awarded, this grant will help the Parks and Recreation Department improve the ADA access in the new East Mesa park by creating a one-mile long loop trail around the lake. This trail will connect ADA parking with accessible fishing piers, inclusive play elements within the playground space, splash pads, restrooms, picnic areas and ramadas.
This trail will also connect directly to the state’s veterans assisted living facility located next to the park.
The project also includes the placement of eight benches, wayfinding signs and two drinking fountains.
Grant funds are used to reimburse eligible project expenditures up to 94.3% of the total cost. This grant would be matched with budgeted city funds.
For the accessible pathway at West Wetlands Park, the city will request $50,000 from the Arizona State Parks Off-Highway Recreational Trails Fund. The city has budgeted $60,940 for the project, with a $10,940 city match derived from labor and covered by workers’ salaries.
If awarded, these grant funds will help the city improve ADA access from the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground and parking with the restroom facility located 440 feet away from the playground.
This project also includes the placement of two benches, three wayfinding signs and a slurry seal and restriping of the parking lot to include new ADA parking spaces.
Staff noted that the need for improved accessibility is heightened by the recent efforts to add inclusive play opportunities to Castle Park.
Grant funds would be used to reimburse eligible project expenditures up to 94.3% of the total cost.
If any of these grants are successful, the projects will come back to council so the members may award the contracts.