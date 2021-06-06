Yuma seeks to reduce stormwater pollutant

From 2017 to 2019, Yuma exceeded the regulatory limit for selenium seven times. In 2020 this doubled to 15 exceedances.
It might have been because the city took over testing from a consultant and might be doing a better job, City Engineer Jeff Kramer told the council.
Either way, if the exceedances continue, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality may require additional upstream testing to try to determine the sources of the pollutant.
Before that happens, the city decided to test a theory by flushing the 19th Avenue outfall in its entirety, including pipes, manholes and basins. Crews spent 90 minutes flushing it from top to bottom. The water went from clear to very murky to clear again, and every time the water was murky, the selenium level went up significantly.
“This did confirm our thought that a lot of the selenium concentration getting into the river is sediment that is settling into the pipe during runoff-type events during the course of the year, but there’s not enough rainwater to flush it all out so it settles and sits in the pipe until there is an event that moves it,” Kramer explained.
Councilman Gary Knight asked whether the abnormally high selenium might be coming upriver before reaching Yuma. “Our exceedances are our discharge, not the river concentration,” Kramer explained. “We don’t have to test the river, we don’t monitor the river. We’re only responsible for what we add to the river.”
In 2016, the ADEQ listed the Colorado River as impaired from the Yuma Main Canal crossing to the Mexico border due to high selenium levels, a naturally occurring metal in the soil. It gets loose in the water when there is a storm or there is a disturbance in the soil before a rainy event.
The reason selenium is controlled is that it can be dangerous to people; it can cause loss of hair and nails, excessive tooth decay and decreased mental acuity if ingested in high concentrations.
Kramer noted that it would seem that stormwater would be unimportant in Yuma because there’s not much rain here, but it becomes important because a lot of the stormwater runs into the Colorado River, a waterway controlled by the federal government.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency delegates regulation of the river to ADEQ, which delegates it to the city. The regulations around stormwater apply to surface waters only, not groundwater.
Yuma has been regulated as a “small municipality” since March 2003 because its population is between 10,000 and 100,000. That’s a permanent designation even if the population grows beyond 100,000, which it likely has at this point. Yuma is the first “small municipality” in Arizona to perform stormwater testing.
Yuma currently operates under a five-year state permit that began in 2016. The ultimate goal of the permit is to protect the “waters of the United States” from polluted stormwater runoff. These waters include lakes, rivers, streams, canals and oceans which have any connection to interstate or foreign commerce.
In Yuma, three ordinances regulate different aspects of stormwater, such as illicit discharges and illegal dumping into the drainage system, stormwater runoff from construction sites of one or more acres in size, city water and sewer line construction projects that disturb a half acre or more, and post-construction stormwater runoff for sites with connection to the river.
To regulate the stormwater, the city has developed a Stormwater Management Program, known by the acronym of SWMP (pronounced “swamp”), to comply with six minimum control measures imposed by ADEQ: public education and outreach, public involvement and participation, illicit discharge detection and elimination, construction site runoff control, post-construction site runoff control and good housekeeping for municipal operations/facilities.
The city has to look at the impact of projects and operations on the river. It considers two kinds of operations, things that the city directly controls like city projects, operations within streets and rights-of-way and city facilities and treatment plans. Then there are projects that the city issues permits for or oversees but doesn’t directly control, such as runoff from private development and discharges from developed sites that may drain to the river.
At construction sites of one acre or more, Yuma requires the owner to develop plans preventing stormwater pollution from leaving the site; file for a permit with ADEQ; implement stormwater pollution prevention measures on the site; and perform and document inspections and enforcement.
The city must receive these reports from the developer before it can approve projects. “That’s to protect us to make sure we’re in compliance because the city is responsible for enforcing that even though we’re not doing the actual operations ourselves,” Kramer said.
The city began more strict enforcement in July 2018 and initiated a phased enforcement step-up in October.
In 2018, the city received a notice of violation from ADEQ for some shortcomings in its procedures. The city addressed, updated and cleared the violation. One of the things cited in the notice was control of contractor operations.
“We notified our development contractor partners that we would be stepping up enforcement in order to comply with the requirements that ADEQ passed down to us,” Kramer said, adding that the city has had good success with this so far.
To reduce selenium, the city was asked to delineate a drainage area and list the elements that could potentially discharge into the river; reduce or prevent discharge of pollutants from construction sites into the river; reduce or prevent discharge of pollutants from post-construction sites into the river; educate the public about ways to reduce discharges; and introduce a surface water monitoring program.
“So our goal is to keep the concentrations very low, but in order to do that we were required to implement an additional control measure specific to the Colorado River and selenium,” Kramer explained.
Subsequently, Yuma delineated a priority area with potential discharge to the river; incorporated a plan review, site inspection and education for activities within the priority area; initiated visual monitoring in both wet and dry weather at stormwater outfalls to the impaired surface water segment; and initiated testing of stormwater from outfalls to the impaired segment.
The priority area goes from the Colorado River to Giss Parkway and from 22nd Avenue to Gila Street. It includes four outlets where stormwater discharges into the river: Madison Avenue and 9th, 17th and 19th avenues. In 2019, ADEQ asked the city to add a fifth monitoring location, and Yuma Valley Park on 24th Street was chosen as the site.
“In the priority area, you are required to implement best management practices to protect stormwater inlet if you’re doing any ground-disturbing activity within 50 feet of the inlet, no matter the size of the project. It doesn’t have to be over an acre,” Kramer explained.
One of the things that the city implemented is an annual cleaning program for all of the catch basins and manholes in the priority area once every three years, or roughly a third of the system every year.
The city developed an Analytical Monitoring Program after three years of discussion with ADEQ, which approved the plan in 2016. The goals of the testing are to prevent exceedance of selenium levels and protect surface water quality standards.
The testing requirement began in January 2017 with an average cost of $2,500 a year through a consultant. The cost was reduced to under $1,000 under the city’s management in late 2019.
As part of an effort to reduce selenium, the city improved the stormwater outfalls in the priority area. Crews removed all the “muck” sitting in the outlets that had built up over time and cleared them down to the concrete apron. They then reinforced the banks and additional apron areas with stones donated by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Ongoing efforts include an annual review of stormwater documents and ordinances and revisions as warranted; annual training conducted for council, staff and industry partners; and updating the department website to provide a detailed stormwater page.
This year, to increase public awareness and education, the city installed “no dumping drains to river” markers at all 300 catch basins that drain into the river and distributed 1,000 postcards to residents and businesses in the priority area.
To report a stormwater violation or concern, email to storm@yumaaz.gov or call 928-373-4520.