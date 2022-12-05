In an effort to streamline the submittal process, Yuma is proposing changes to the city’s subdivision code.
The council recently introduced the proposed text amendment with the hope that it “facilitate new development by creating an appealing review process, featuring shorter timelines and new development opportunities,” according to a staff report.
The city’s original subdivision code was established in 1966. Since then, various updates to the subdivision code have been completed throughout the years.
The proposed amendment includes updating certain definitions, updating the reference to the correct approving position, ensuring accurate reference to development standards, and streamlining the overall submittal process.
“I’d like to say I appreciate all these changes. I think they’re great. I think we’re moving in the right direction,” said Mayor Doug Nicholls in a work session prior to introduction of the proposed text amendment.
“At the state level, the discussion is how bad cities are about process,” he added. “I think this is just further evidence that we’re always looking at trying to do it better and more efficiently. We’re pro-growth. We’re not trying to stop people from growing.”
The code currently identifies a subdivision as the division of land into four or more parcels, which requires a full subdivision process.
However, state law allows the city to process a subdivision containing 10 or fewer lots without the need to obtain preliminary plat approval. With this proposal, the final plat for a subdivision with 10 lots or less would merely require approval by the council.
Nicholls asked for clarification on some of the proposals. “The 10-lot subdivision process, that’s great. I love that. Oftentimes, we run into that with four or five lots and you’re like, we really have to go through this whole process? It’s great that we’ve found the way to make that more efficient,” he said.
“My only question is, if you end up with an under 10-lot subdivision, it never goes to (Planning and Zoning) then? It only goes to council?” he asked.
Alyssa Lynnville, director of planning and neighborhood services, confirmed it.
“So there’s no, obviously, state law that requires two hearings or something like that on a subdivision?” he asked.
“That is correct. It is up to the sole discretion of the municipality,” Linville replied.
Nicholls also questioned the maximum six years allowed between the preliminary plat and the final plat. “Why six, just out of curiosity?”
Linville explained that this number is based on feedback from the developers within the community. “Six years seems to be the magic number for them.”
The mayor then asked whether the city notifies the applicant before the time expires. “I mean, time seems to pass really fast, and we’re all not tracking approval dates, and sometimes things get by people.”
Linville noted that staff works with the applicant’s agent throughout the process and will notify them of an upcoming expiration date as well as give them the opportunity to request an extension.
Following the introduction of the proposed ordinance at the regular council meeting, Nicholls noted that updating the subdivision code “really helps” the development community in a time when it will potentially “get more difficult” to provide housing.
“I think this is an opportunity to help us as a community to move forward and make sure that as a city we’re doing what we need to do to protect the health and safety of the public but not inhibit development that needs to get done again for the benefit of the public,” Nicholls said.
Staff noted that public outreach was a major component throughout this process. During the initial drafting of the update, staff met with several local designers to seek input and suggestions on how to improve the overall subdivision process.
Once the final draft was complete, staff met with both designers and developers to review the proposed text amendment.
“Overall, the feedback was positive,” a staff report read. “All were excited to see a streamlined process and were appreciative of the opportunity to review and provide feedback of the proposed amendment.”
BREAKOUT BOX
Here is a more detailed description of each proposed amendment to the subdivision code:
1. DEFINITIONS: Definitions will be updated to remove unnecessary terms and/or replace them with modern terminology.
2. APPROVING POSITION: Currently, the code references the ability for the Planning and Zoning Commission to approve modifications to the traffic circulation within a subdivision. This amendment will place this type of approval under the authority of the city engineer.
3. ROADWAY WIDTHS: This amendment will remove the existing reference to outdated roadway widths and will reference standard construction drawings and the transportation element of the general plan.
4. ELECTRONIC SUBMITTALS: The code currently references the requirement for hard copy submittals. The amendment will update the hard copy requirements while also identifying the need for electronic submittals.
5. PROCESS OUTLINE: An overall outline will provide a quick overview of the subdivision process, eliminating the search through several pages of the code.
6. PRELIMINARY PLAT: The major update to this section of the code is the ability to submit a preliminary plat without preliminary construction drawings, allowing staff to begin scheduling necessary public meetings. While preliminary construction drawings will no longer be required, final construction drawings will need to be submitted within three weeks of applying for the preliminary plat. This will allow staff proper time to review the documents prior to the Planning and Zoning Commission hearing, ensuring that any issues or modifications are addressed prior to the hearing.
7. TEN-LOT SUBDIVISION: Currently, the code identifies a subdivision as the division of land into four or more parcels. This requires the completion of the full subdivision process. State statute allows a jurisdiction to process a subdivision containing 10 or fewer lots without the need to obtain preliminary plat approval. Within this amendment, staff is proposing to add provisions for a 10-lot subdivision, which merely requires the need to submit a final plat for approval by the council.
8. FINAL PLAT: The code currently requires that a final plat be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission and approved by the council. The proposed amendment will eliminate the need for the final plat to be reviewed by the commission, only requiring the final plat to be approved by the council. This process is similar to other jurisdictions within Yuma County and throughout the state.
9. MYLAR SUBMITTAL: Currently, the code requires that final plats, ready for recording, be submitted on three copies of Mylar: one copy for the Yuma County Recorder’s Officer, one copy for the city, and one copy for the designer. Many designers have requested submission of only a digital copy of the recorded plat.
Additionally, due to cost and lack of storage space, the city would also like to eliminate the need for a Mylar copy. With significant advancements in digital scanning, the city prefers to retain a digital copy of the recorded plat. With the proposed amendment, only one Mylar will be retained by the Yuma County Recorder’s Office.