The 77th annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is still set to take place on Feb. 11–13 this year, but attendees should take note that the annual rodeo parade has been canceled.
According to a press release from the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo, the organizers were regretful in stating that although they love putting on the parade as part of the rodeo weekend, they’re unable to continue the tradition this year.
Peggy Collins, advertising/promos/sponsors/program chairman for Silver Spur Rodeo, Inc., explained that only the parade is being canceled and the rodeo is moving forward as normal.
“Cancellation of the parade is due to us not having enough volunteers to assist in putting the parade on,” she said. “We reached out to entities in the community asking for assistance and we could not get anyone to assist so our only decision was to cancel the event. We did not reach this decision easily, that is why we waited to almost 23 days out from what would have been the date, to cancel it.”
She clarified that the decision has nothing to do with COVID but that it was solely due to lack of volunteers and assistance.
In the future, the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo hopes to be able to bring the parade back with the help and support of the Yuma community. To learn more about the rodeo, visit https://yumarodeo.com/.