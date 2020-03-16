On Sunday night, the mayors of Yuma and Somerton both signed proclamations declaring an emergency in response to the COVID-19 virus. As of Sunday night, there were no confirmed cases in Yuma County.
In a press release, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said, “To provide calm and clear direction moving forward, I find it necessary and prudent to prepare for the unavoidable confirmation of the COVID-19 virus in Yuma. This proclamation allows the City to take every precaution available in order to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people of Yuma.”
The emergency declaration activates the city’s emergency operation plan, allowing the city greater flexibility in taking measures beyond those normally available, the press release notes.
“It increases the normal cooperation between the other local branches of government, from Yuma County to neighboring cities and tribes, as well as Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground,” the city press release states.
Nicholls noted, “I encourage everyone to keep calm, carry on and use this time to take care of yourself and your loved ones.”
In Somerton, Mayor Gerardo Anaya’s declaration will allow him to take emergency actions if necessary.
The proclamation notes that the mayor “shall have the authority to preserve the peace and order of the City of Somerton, including imposing curfews, ordering the closing of any business, and closing to the public access to any public building, street or other public place.”
The declaration also notes, “political subdivisions have full power to provide mutual aid to any affected area in accordance with local ordinances, resolutions, emergency plans or agreements therefor.”
The proclamations came after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey closed public schools in the state for the next two weeks. He also recommended canceling large gatherings and events of 50 people or more, following a recommendation Sunday afternoon by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.