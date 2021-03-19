A state-supported COVID-19 vaccination “super pod” that will open March 29 at the Yuma Civic Center will start with 8,000 appointments per week but will eventually be able to administer more than 4,000 doses per day. The term “pod” is used to reference a “point of dispensing” vaccination site.
The much-anticipated vaccination site will expand the capacity and hours of operation at the center to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Yuma Regional Medical Center has been using the indoor Civic Center to administer shots since January whenever it receives a vaccine supply.
Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday announced a partnership with Yuma County, City of Yuma and YRMC to operate the state-supported site in Yuma, which has often been a hot spot for the coronavirus during the pandemic.
Other partners include the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona State University. The pharmacy will be run through YRMC.
“We want to make sure rural areas have easy access to vaccinations, and operations at the Yuma site will support those efforts. I’m grateful to ADHS, Yuma County, the City of Yuma, and Yuma Regional Medical Center for their work to protect Arizonans and expand vaccine availability,” Ducey said.
Appointments for the week of March 29 will be available starting at 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov or calling 1-844-542-8201. Both have resources available in English and Spanish. At this time, state sites are administering vaccines to those 55 and older.
In the meantime, YRMC patients who are 55-plus can continue to use the MyCare patient portal to schedule their first dose. Those who are under 55 and eligible in Phase 1B, such as essential workers, can schedule an appointment by using the current call center: 1-833-372-5640. However, YRMC will not be offering vaccines next week to prepare the site to become a state “ super pod.”
YRMC READY TO RAMP UP
Arizona will cover costs, allocate the vaccine, coordinate to address any gaps and provide the registration system and public messaging, according to Steve Elliot, spokesperson for ADHS.
ADHS will routinely connect with the POD operators to address issues. The site will be staffed primarily by local partners at YRMC and ADHS operational partners at Arizona State University, he added.
YRMC will continue to host the vaccination clinic, using both YRMC staff and community volunteers. “It will follow the same operational workflow that has proven successful with patients and staff,” said Shay Andres, spokesperson for YRMC.
YRMC has been operationally prepared to vaccinate over 1,000 community members seven days a week since it started using the Civic Center. “Our only hurdle was the limited number vaccines we received each week,” Andres said.
YRMC is ready to ramp up operations at the site, but it will need help. “We are ready to vaccinate the 8,000 doses that will be distributed to us by the state each week. However, moving forward we will accept volunteer help from the community to manage the increase in demand long term. This will allow a portion of our staff to get back to focusing on their normal roles with our hospital and outpatient clinics,” Andres noted.
She couldn’t say how many staff members it will take to run the state-supported site. Up to now, a full day has required up to 40 staff. “We are proud to say that the average time it takes to receive your first dose is 22 minutes, including the required 15 minute wait, and 19 minutes to receive your second dose,” she explained.
The times and days of the clinic varied depending on how many vaccines were distributed each week. Most full days ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and could be held any day of the week. The most doses YRMC administered in one day was 1,421 vaccines.
To date, YRMC has administered more than 18,000 vaccines in total. Since January, YRMC has been allocated vaccines through the county health department. All but 600 doses were Moderna. The hospital received one shipment of Johnson & Johnson.
As a “super pod,” the state will supply the vaccines directly to the site and will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for first doses as of March 29. ADHS is working with local officials to ensure that people who received first doses of Moderna will get their second doses.
PRAISE FROM OFFICIALS
Numerous state and local officials have stepped up to praise the Yuma state-supported site. “We are thrilled to work with Yuma County leaders to expand our highly successful state vaccination sites beyond the Phoenix and Tucson areas,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “This builds on Yuma County’s strong efforts to vaccinate its population and positions southwestern Arizona to expand vaccination as our federal supply grows.”
“We appreciate the efforts of Gov. Ducey and ADHS in bringing this expansion of vaccine distribution to Yuma County residents,” said Tony Reyes, chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors. “This also wouldn’t have happened without our local partnerships with Yuma Regional Medical Center and the City of Yuma.”
“This state-supported vaccination site is critical to get the Yuma community to the next level in the fight against COVID,” Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said. “The city is excited to be part of the effort to provide more opportunities for more people to get their COVID vaccine.”
“This site will be an important access point for our rural community,” said Yuma County Public Health Services Director Diana Gomez. “It will allow us to expedite our vaccination efforts while continuing to support our joint mission of ensuring safe and equitable distribution of vaccine in Yuma County.”
“Yuma Regional Medical Center was honored to take the lead in administering community vaccinations in late January,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer at YRMC. “We dedicated significant time and resources to ensure the vaccine clinic could operationally serve more than 1,000 community members a day. By combining efforts with Yuma County Health Department and the City of Yuma, the vaccination process was accelerated. This massive undertaking was no easy task.
Magu added: “No words of praise can adequately reflect the depth of my gratitude to the YRMC team for stepping up to the challenge to make vaccinations a priority in our community. Now, we are looking forward to partnering with the State of Arizona to help bring more needed vaccines to one of the states hardest hit areas. The next few months will shape the future of protection against COVID-19 in our community.”
Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona, including pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, pop-up events in specific communities and healthcare providers offering vaccination can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.