In May, Harvest Preparatory Academy 10th grade student Andrea Romero competed against nearly 2,000 finalists representing 49 states and 64 countries in the 2021 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), bringing home a $10,000 renewable scholarship to the University of Arizona.
Romero was one of eight Arizona high school students selected to advance to the international competition after participating in the Southern Arizona Science and Engineering Foundation (SARSEF) Fair in March with her investigative project on whether Mesquite leaf extract could lower the antibiotic resistance of E. coli, Sarcina lutea and Staphylococcus epidermidis when mixed with different antibiotics.
Both events were held virtually owing to COVID-19 and, for Romero, both resulted in surprising outcomes.
“At SARSEF, they were calling out the names for the third-placers and I didn’t hear my name,” she said. “I remember saying to my mom, ‘I don’t think I qualified, I think I lost.’ I didn’t hear my name with the second-placers and I was so disappointed, and then I heard my name with the first-placers. It was really so surprising. I remember the look on my mom’s face – she was very proud.”
It wasn’t sheer luck, Romero said, but a culmination of self-discipline, discipline and hours upon hours of hard work that earned her the award. From October to the time she virtually presented at SARSEF in March, Romero spent about 20 hours a week on the project, often staying on campus long after the final bell rang and coming back on Saturdays to refine the project to meet her high standards of excellence.
“My parents set high expectations for me, but I also set high expectations for myself,” she said. “I’m very diligent and persistent in what I want.”
Now preparing to enter her junior year of high school, Romero said she’s still deciding which field of study is right for her – she’s eyeing a degree in medicine, possibly focusing on cardiology or anesthesiology, but most definitely staying within the sciences. Whatever path she ends up doing, the annually required science projects at Harvest Prep have honed her motivation.
“I’ve always loved and leaned toward science, but I think Harvest really pushed me to be where I’m at today,” Romero said. “Science is a very broad subject; there’s a lot you can discover and do with it. It’s always been there for me, but I never realized until now that it’s the thing that I’m good at and the thing that I also love.”
According to Romero, bringing home a scholarship award from an international-level science fair has opened doors she only dreamed of walking through.
“Since I entered high school, my goal was to be good at school and to be able to get scholarships; with this one, I have a ticket to a university,” she said. “I still have to keep my grades up, but it has opened that horizon for me. I feel very grateful; I never thought I could reach this far.”
Romero hopes to be an example to others with her newfound success, encouraging them that they, too, can achieve the impossible with a little bit of determination.
“Always have a positive mindset; that’s something I struggle with, too, because we all have things that look negative to us,” she said. “You always have to be positive and be dedicated and persistent to what you want. Others will sometimes bring you down and say things that might affect you; you don’t have to let their comments have that power.”