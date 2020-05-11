Several Yuma County students were recently recognized for their hard work and artistic talent in the “Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl Poster Contest.” Sponsored on the local level by the Pecan Grove Garden Club, the contest is hosted by the National Garden Clubs and open to first- through fifth-graders to use their creativity to draw, design and color a poster illustrating environmental conservationists Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl and their infamous slogans.
Of 257 submissions in Yuma County, 15 students were selected the “top three” for each grade level, with each of the 1st Place winners advancing to the statewide contest. There, first-grader Amber Flores from Ronald Reagan Elementary, second-grader Markie Gill from Alice Byrne Elementary, third-grader Dominic Dumo from Ronald Reagan Elementary and fifth-grader Kiley Kizer from Gary A. Knox Elementary earned 1st Place awards for their age groups and moved on to compete on the regional level.
Among contestants from Arizona, California, Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska and Hawaii — eight states that comprise the National Garden Club’s Pacific Region — Gill once again secured 1st Place.
“It just goes to show that you have to continually look for opportunities for kids to shine,” said Gill’s teacher, Kate Hazen. “There are a lot of hidden talents in these kids — Markie probably never even knew he was an artist before this. I’m thrilled that he took on the challenge and encouragement to work independently, and I’m celebrating his success.”
Gill will advance to the national level of the contest, where he will vie for the grand prize and a future trip to Washington D.C. with his family. The selected winner will be announced by the National Garden Club at a later date.
“Whether that comes to be or not, he’s already a winner in my mind,” Hazen said.
AND THE WINNERS ARE ...
FIRST GRADE
1st Place: Amber Flores, Ronald Reagan Elementary
2nd Place: Sophia Betancourt, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary
3rd Place: Aliyah Figueroa, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary
Honorable Mentions: Mavorick Murval, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary; Zoe Coronado, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Isabella Jimenez, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Ava Figueroa, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary; Elena Johnson, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary; Ella Mesa, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary; Maria Orus H. L. Suverkrup Elementary
SECOND GRADE
1st Place: Markie Gill, Alice Byrne Elementary
2nd Place: Ian Thompson, Alice Byrne Elementary
3rd Place: Kaitlyn Gordon, Alice Byrne Elementary
Honorable Mentions: Mario Ramirez Alice Bryne Elementary; Dominick Para, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Ryan Young, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Alee Burrel, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Kailay Monrroy, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Ariel Cibrian, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary; Sofia Ruiz, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary
THIRD GRADE
1st Place: Dominic Dumo, Ronald Reagan Elementary
2nd Place: Kayla Price, Ronald Reagan Elementary
3rd Place: Natalie Kondo, Ronald Reagan Elementary
Honorable Mentions: Brody Ponce, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Annissa Mendosa, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Nadaly Dominguez, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary; Isabella Martinez, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary; Conner James, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary; Dante, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary
FOURTH GRADE
1st Place: Kandy Guerrero, Gary A. Knox Elementary
2nd Place: Juan Aviles, Ronald Reagan Elementary
3rd Place: Madilyn Lopez, Ronald Reagan Elementary
Honorable Mentions: Emma Briones, Gary Knox Elementary; Christian Zavala, Gary A. Knox Elementary; Mariah Escalanti, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Sonia Lewis, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Emma Williams, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Miracle Medel, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Salvador Gutierrez, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Samuel Mejia, Ronald Reagan Elementary; Zara Ahmed, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary
FIFTH GRADE
1st Place: Kiley Kizer, Gary A. Knox Elementary
2nd Place: Christopher Gonzalez, Gary A. Knox Elementary
3rd Place: Andreana Ceda, Gary A. Knox Elementary
Honorable Mentions: Yolanda Macias, Gary A. Knox Elementary; Sophia Delmaia, Gary A. Knox Elementary; Arianna Mendez, Gary A. Knox Elementary; Mariana Romero, Gary A. Knox Elementary; Nicole Garcia, Gary Knox Elementary; Karina Rodriguez, Gary Knox Elementary; Genesis Tejeda, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary; Claire Barney, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary; Melanie, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary; Lilianna, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary; Erick, H. L. Suverkrup Elementary