The Yuma Sun recently won several awards at the Arizona Newspaper Association’s annual awards. The Sun earned a third place for General Excellence, and a second place honor for Ad Excellence. The Yuma Sun won 13 awards in the editorial department, including: • Yuma Sun Staff, Reporting and News Writing Excellence – second place • Yuma Sun Staff, Departmental News and Copy Editing Excellence – third place • Yuma Sun Staff, Page Design Excellence – third place • Yuma Sun Staff, Editorial Page Excellence – second place • Yuma Sun Staff, Best Use of Photography – third place • Yuma Sun Staff, BIZ Magazine – Special Section or Magazine – third place • Yuma Sun Staff, Raising Yuma Families, Special Section or Magazine – second place • Randy Hoeft, Best Sports Story, for Fifty years of fast – first place • Randy Hoeft, Best News Photograph, for Exhausted firefighter – first place • Randy Hoeft, Best Feature Photograph, for Just add water – first place • Randy Hoeft, Best News Story, for Pioneer Cemetery – second place • Randy Hoeft, Best Sports Photograph, for Making history – second place • Randy Hoeft, Best Feature Photo Layout, for In Your Face – third place In the advertising department, the Yuma Sun won the following awards: • Jim Foster, Most effective use of paid small space, for the 76th Silver Spur Rodeo – first place • Jim Foster, Best Black and White Ad, Yuma Ballet Academy – second place • Cassandra Highers, Best Color Ad, Library anniversary – second place • Sue Cannon, Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section, Self-promo ad series – second place A total of 36 newspapers across Arizona submitted 884 entries. They were judged by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and The Associated Press’ West regional bureau.
