The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce named the Yuma Sun as Member of the Year at its Annual Dinner Gala and Chance Auction on Friday.
“We are incredibly honored to be named the Chamber Member of the Year,” said Lisa Reilly, Yuma Sun publisher. “We are Yuma’s community newspaper, dedicated to covering every aspect of our region. It’s great to see our team’s efforts recognized by the chamber.”
The chamber Board of Directors selected the Yuma Sun from among the 12 Members of the Month of 2022, which included Yuma Landing Bar and Grill (January), McCarthy Building Companies (February), El Charro Cafe (March), Yuma County Fairgrounds (April), Regional Center for Board Health (May), Holiday Inn Express (June), Yuma Sun (July), Paradise Event Center (August), Lynne Gouge Independent Mary Kay Sales Director (September), Yuma Regional Medical Center (October), Staples (November) and Better Business Bureau (December).
The award was presented by Machele Headington, vice president of marketing and support services at Yuma Regional Medical Center, which sponsored the award.
“There’s a recurring theme with the 12 Members of the Month of 2022. All of these member businesses are not only successful, they have gone above and beyond in their contributions to the chamber and are respected by our community,” Headington said.
For the Yuma Sun, 2022 was a big year. The newspaper celebrated its 150th anniversary. Its history stretches back to March 16, 1872, with publication of the first issue of the first newspaper in this community, which was then called Arizona City. The newspaper was called the Arizona Sentinel. In 1873, Arizona City was renamed Yuma.
As told by Editor Roxanne Molenar, the first edition of The Sun was published in 1896, after founder Mulford Winsor had a dispute with John Dorrington, the publisher at the Arizona Sentinel.
In the years that followed, both newspapers had changes in ownership. However, in 1935, the two newspapers were bought by F.F. McNoughton and R.E. “Doc” Osborn, who then merged the papers into one.
They gave prominence to The Sun in the masthead, but kept The Arizona Sentinel name as well, which kept the lineage of Yuma’s oldest newspaper intact – making the Yuma Sun the oldest continually operated business in Yuma County.
“Today, the Yuma Sun team is proud to continue our mission: reporting the news in Yuma County, thanks to the support of our dedicated readers and advertisers,” Molenar said.
In March, the Yuma Sun opened the doors to a new mini-museum, featuring enlarged pages from past editions, a timeline of history, a showcase of local photography through the years in Yuma County, and histories of several local businesses with long roots in the community.
The museum is still open and welcomes visitors during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
At the chamber gala, Reilly was also recognized as the sole outgoing board member, followed by installation of the 2023 Board of Directors.
The newly installed officers are Lori Arney, chair; Chris Wheeler, past chair; Regina Twomey, chair elect; Juan Guzman, secretary/treasurer.
Directors are Marcus Carney, Dave Carvell, Cory Deter, Buna George, Colleen Lownds, Yvonne Peach and Amber Thornton.
After accepting the gavel from Wheeler, Arney praised the chamber staff and members. “I’m honored to serve as the chair of the board for this Yuma County Chamber of Commerce for the year 2023. I’m also honored to have such an amazing board, amazing chamber staff, amazing ambassadors and amazing business members in our community.”
Arney also expressed appreciation to the business members for allowing its employees to serve as volunteers on the chamber board and as ambassadors. She also thanked her employer, Yuma Insurance, and company president Jack Puckett.
“He has encouraged me since day one, and I really appreciate his continuing support,” Arney said.
The awards presentation kicked off with Colleen Lownds being named Chamber Champion. The award recognizes a person “who tells the chamber story,” said Miriam Limon, senior director of marketing with AEA Federal Credit Union, as she presented the award. “It is because of the members telling others about all the good things the chamber does, that they have seen continued success. The chamber truly has many, many champions, however, only one can be made the 2022 Chamber Champion.”
Limon explained that this award goes to a general member who champions the chamber while not serving in a position on the Board of Directors, a committee or as an ambassador.
Although Lownds has been a member of the chamber for several years through her employer, “she was not directly involved or familiar with the benefits of membership.” But that changed after a meeting with chamber staff to learn more about the chamber in early 2022.
“She truly became a chamber champion. She has been promoting the chamber to businesses throughout her community, regularly distributing prospective member kits and hosting meetings,” Limon said. “Through her efforts, the chamber now has a task force to work directly with the businesses in her area.”
Lowds was also introduced as the newest member of the Board of Directors, “where we know she will continue her efforts helping county businesses prosper and grow,” Limon added.
Darlene Firestone was named Ambassador of the Year.
“The chamber ambassadors are critical to the mission of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce. Whether there’s an event, a ribbon cutting, a groundbreaking or anytime help is needed, the chamber can rely on this core group of energetic and willing volunteers,” said Regina Twomey, public affairs manager for APS, as she presented the award.
To recognize these volunteers, the chamber began the Ambassador Stars program in 2022. Ambassadors earn points not only for volunteering, but also for donating and promoting the chamber. Carol Brown, Darlen Firestone, Lynne Gouge, Angela Hart, Gel Lemmon and Kayla Irr-Mendez earned more than 100 points.
Other criteria considered included support of other ambassadors and chamber staff, business relationships and being a positive presence for other ambassadors and the ambassador program.
“I’ve been told it was a very tough decision choosing just one because all of the ambassadors are so amazing, but one person stood out,” Twomey said.
The Athena Award went to Gina Thompson, superintendent of Yuma Union High School District, while Russ Jones of RL Jones Customhouse Brokers was named the Small Business Person of the Year.
The Yuma Sun will feature the winners of these last two awards in future Sunday business profiles.