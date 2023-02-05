The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce named the Yuma Sun as Member of the Year at its Annual Dinner Gala and Chance Auction on Friday.

“We are incredibly honored to be named the Chamber Member of the Year,” said Lisa Reilly, Yuma Sun publisher. “We are Yuma’s community newspaper, dedicated to covering every aspect of our region. It’s great to see our team’s efforts recognized by the chamber.”

