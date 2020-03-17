Good morning, readers!
We’re in unusual times right now, and we are taking the health and safety of both our staff and customers seriously.
We want to stress that the Yuma Sun and Bajo El Sol are still open for business. Our teams are here, working hard, making sure that we have the most up-to-date news and information on COVID-19 and its impact on both Arizona and Yuma County.
However, we are taking the unusual step of closing our lobby.
Instead of stopping in, please, call us or email us and let us help you!
If you need to place an ad to let your customers know what’s happening with your business, our ad representatives are here and ready to help you.
If you need help with your subscription, or you have a story idea, or a question about your bill, give us a call. We are in the office, checking emails and voicemails and still working on a newspaper every day.
Today, tomorrow and going forward, we will still deliver a Yuma Sun to our subscribers – that hasn’t changed, and our commitment to informing our community is as strong as ever before.
However, we do want to protect our Yuma Sun family too.
To reach us, please – give us a call, or send in an email. And readers, as always, thanks for reading! We appreciate you!
Here’s a list of useful Yuma Sun contact numbers and emails:
• General Inquiries: 928-783-3333
• Classifieds or Obituaries: classifieds@yumasun.com or 928-783-4433
• Display and Online Advertising: advertising@yumasun.com or 928-539-6800
• Legal Advertising: legals@yumasun.com or 928-539-6813
• Circulation: circulation@yumasun.com or 928-539-6900
• Newsroom: news@yumasun.com or 928-539-6862