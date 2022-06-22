Are you a tenant who is struggling to pay rent or a landlord who has tenants who are behind on rent?
If so, and if you qualify, help is now available through a new rental assistance program recently implemented by the Yuma County Superior Court.
The program is a partnership between the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) and the Department of Economic Security (DES) and intended to help identify eviction action cases and provide assistance and information to those involved.
As such, Lizbeth M. Marquez has been hired by the Superior Court in Yuma County to serve as the program’s Housing Stability Court Navigator.
Her office is in the Yuma Justice Center, located at 168 S. 2nd Avenue, in the Law Library, next to the conference room. She can be reached by phone at (928) 581-5716 or by email at lmarquez@courts.az.gov.
“My main purpose is to assist litigants with obtaining federal and local resources to avoid unnecessary evictions due to non-payment of rent, while at the same time safeguarding landlord rights,” Marquez said. “I will educate landlords and tenants on available resources and assist litigants through the court process.”
Marquez explained that Yuma County has money remaining in its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was initially created to assist those who were directly or indirectly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the court’s new rental assistance program will be using that funding.
“We are still considered to be in a pandemic,” Marquez said. “We are trying to avert potential evictions by letting people know that funding is still available, and they may be eligible for it.”
Both tenants and landlords are eligible to apply for rental assistance, but tenants must meet minimum preset requirements. Landlords can only apply if they have a renter who meets those requirements.
The money can be used to pay past due rent, late fees, security deposits, court costs associated with eviction proceedings and even future rent payments.
Also, payments will be made in three-month increments and go directly to who the money is owed. The program is slated to last through next year at least but could be extended.
While the Western Arizona Council of Governments has been contracted to process all of the applications, Yuma County will disperse all of the payments.
“I am the middle person between the courts and tenants/landlords and between applicants and WACOG,” Marquez said.
In addition to contacting Marquez to receive help determining eligibility requirements for emergency assistance, landlords and renters can also reach out to her for general questions about the eviction process, and other available community resources.
Yuma County is one of only two counties in Arizona currently employing a Housing Stability Court Navigator.
