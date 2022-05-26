Taking a proactive approach to drought, Yuma plans to construct a groundwater well at the Agua Viva Water Treatment Facility. The project consists of constructing a test well and a new well that will provide an additional 3,360 acre-feet of additional groundwater annually.
The project will help the city diversify its water supply and build long-term resilience to periods of drought as part of its emergency response as well as improve water management, according to a staff report.
The project will be funded by a $499,450 grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation through the WaterSMART Drought Response Program. The program provides financial assistance to water managers for the development and update of drought plans and implementation of projects that will build long-term resilience to drought.
In an agreement with the federal agency, the city pledged to conserve water, increase water use efficiency and enhance water management, including using more renewable energy in the management and delivery of water and accelerating the use of advanced water treatment technologies to increase water supply to reduce the impacts caused by drought.
The total estimated project cost is $2.2 million, but the federal reimbursement brings the city’s share to $1.7 million, which is budgeted as a 2022 capital improvement project.
In other action, the council awarded a $499,278 contract for the update of the 2008 Integrated Water Resources Master Plan to Carollo Engineers of Phoenix, the only respondent to the solicitation.
Jeremy McCall, director of utilities, explained that the update will include a “very complex and comprehensive” study of the water and wastewater. Modeling software will be used to look at volumes, flow dynamics, future planning areas, assets and growth projections.
The previous master plan, which is used for planning, is more than 10 years old. Within that period, the department experienced major changes, most notably the addition of the Agua Viva plant.
In addition, the city plans numerous future projects such as the Figueroa Avenue Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit renewals, Desert Dunes plant expansion and buildout of city service areas.
In another water-related move, the council also approved an increase of $777,582 to the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Main Street Water Treatment Plant Filters 5-8, bringing the total cost of the project to $3.8 million.
The council approved the project in November 2020 and awarded the construction contract to Kay Constructors of Goodyear.
However, according to a staff report, once construction started, an assessment showed that the existing coating system of the pipe exteriors had severe corrosion due to age. It appeared the steel was deteriorating from the exterior inward, necessitating its repair and replacement.
The report notes that the 2022 budget has enough funds in other capital improvement projects to pay for this increase without impacting other projects.
In still another water-related action, the council approved an agreement for wastewater treatment service with the Quechan Indian Tribal Council.
In November 1972, Yuma agreed to provide wastewater treatment to the tribe and the Winterhaven County Water District. The agreement called for the tribe and district to construct a sewer lift station and force main and a lateral collector sewer system for wastewater delivery to, and treatment at, the city’s Figueroa Water Reclamation Facility.
The agreement also established treatment capacity available to the tribe and district and provided for payment for wastewater treatment services.
The city and the tribe have since entered into subsequent contracts to continue the wastewater treatment services, however, the last contract expired in June 2018. Nevertheless, both parties continued to perform their obligations under the expired contract.
The city and tribe have now reached a new agreement, which entitles the tribe to an average daily flow of 150,000 gallons per day of wastewater at the facility in any one-day period not to exceed 215,000 gallons a day peak flow.
The agreement also requires a tribal annual contribution of $5,000 to the cost of operating and maintaining the Colorado River Levee Interceptor and a contribution toward capital improvement costs to the facility based on the average daily flow.
The agreement continues to call for the monitoring of the quality of the sewage and wastewater and for investigation by the city of any suspected violations of the acceptable effluent discharge concentration.