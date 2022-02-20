Yuma is trying to stop the illegal dumping of trash, furniture and construction debris in alleys, vacant lots and public right-of-ways.
Randy Crist, director of building safety, and Joel Olea, director of public works, recently explained how the city handles these violations. It depends on the type of debris and where it occurs.
Code enforcement is shared over multiple city departments: Building Safety, Public Works, Planning and Neighborhood Services and Yuma Police Department.
“There are a lot of moving parts in code enforcement,” Crist said.
Illegal dumping on private property is primarily handled by Building Safety Code Enforcement. Public Works takes care of dumping in alleys and right-of-ways. This includes concrete truck washout dumping on vacant lots, which has become an issue. Crist called it “a type of dumping going we don’t think a lot about,” but it’s often done right out in the open.
Planning and Neighborhood Services handles areas like the Mesa Heights District and other improvement areas.
Building Safety works closely with the YPD, which will occasionally point out areas with illegal dumping. “Sometimes we need their assistance. We have unruly folks so they help us quite a bit,” Crist said.
And sometimes citizens step up and clean up illegal dumping sites themselves. He pointed to the recent cleanup behind the former Sears at the Southgate Mall, which had become a dumping ground for all sorts of trash, big and small.
Crist noted that Councilman Mike Shelton worked with a neighborhood group to clear the site. He explained that the Code Enforcement had been trying to get the property owner to clean up the site, but by law the city must follow certain timeframes.
“I do have fond memories of sweeping up glass and carrying mattresses on my back and loading it up,” Shelton said, adding that the site was full of flammable materials.
However, Crist noted, after that was cleaned up, about a month later, illegal dumping started to come back. This time, “we got stern with the owner of that property. No more due process time.”
Public Works made and placed signs on the property warning that dumping violators will be prosecuted according to state law. That seems to be working for now.
Shelton commended city staff for the quick action and noted the need to keep constant vigilance. “There’s no one time for all,” he said.
As for penalties for violations, the goal is to gain compliance. “We don’t like to issue violations. We will and we do, but we always try to gain compliance. That’s the No. 1 goal,” Crist said.
If not cleaned up, violations will move to municipal court. “That happens not that often, but it does happen,” he noted.
The timeframe to resolve the issue for the first violation is 15 days. A follow-up notice gives 10 more days and a second follow-up notice allows 10 more days. And then it goes to court “if the folks aren’t working with us to get it resolved,” Crist added.
“No one likes to go to municipal court. Hopefully we won’t get to the stage. If we do and they’re prosecuted and convicted of that, it’s a Class 1 misdemeanor with the penalty up to 30 days in jail and the fine is $1,000 fine,” he said.
Sometimes the city is forced to clean up a site, especially if it’s deemed a hazard. To try to recoup costs of the cleanup, the city will assess a lien on the property. The city uses state statutes to do this and works with the Legal Department to make sure the city is protected.
“We’re first on the list,” Crist said. “The only thing that would supersede us if the property sells would be a tax lien.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls asked what happens when a person dumps trash on someone else’s property. Crist said that it helps to post warnings on the property and have police to patrol the property. He said he would do more research on how other cities handle this situation.
Councilman Chris Morris asked whether the city picks up trash dumped in front of somebody else’s property or city-owned properties during the neighborhood cleanup program. Olea said that staff works with residents to make sure they comply with the rules, and for the most part they do.
Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon asked about alternating cleanups in neighborhoods and alleys, which she called “a forgotten area.” Olea noted that the alley cleanup took a hit during the pandemic due to the loss of inmate labor. He explained that the state canceled the inmate labor program during the pandemic.
“We look forward to the end of the COVID pandemic so we can get inmates back,” Olea said.
Councilman Gary Knight asked whether the city recycles some of the trash that is picked up. Olea said that some items, such as water heaters, are recycled. However, the majority goes to the landfill because it’s mixed. For example, while mesquite can be mulched and used as a fertilizer, once it’s mixed with an oleander, it’s difficult to separate.
Shelton noted that the Southgate Mall cleanup is indicative of the pride that Yumans take in the community. “They did not want to see an area so visibly being taken over by rubbish. They were proud to participate and will do whatever they can to prevent illegal dumping anywhere,” he said. “There is a great deal of pride in keeping Yuma clean, and they’re very supportive of any efforts to do that.”
McClendon urged citizens to call in violations. “It’s very simple to make that phone call,” she said. “Most often, it gets done quickly.”
To report dumping violations, call Building Safety Code Enforcement at 928-373-5161 or 928-373-5162. For an alley violation, call Public Works at 928-373-4504.
In addition, the Yuma Click and Fix app will be rolling out soon. The app will provide citizens and business owners a way to submit their service requests and concerns like illegal dumping and other code enforcement issues. Staff will present more information on the app at the March 2 council meeting.
Residents may also report illegal dumping through the city’s website at www.yumaaz.gov. Click on Government, then Building Safety and finally Code Enforcement.