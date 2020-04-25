Earlier this month, technology innovator and manufacturer Intel Arizona announced the recipients of its 40 for 40 STEAM teacher grants, which aimed to award 40 grants to 40 educators throughout the state for science, technology, engineering, math and art projects.
Out of 434 applicants, 44 were ultimately chosen; and among a list of those recipients, two Yuma teachers found their names.
Mary A. Otondo Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Christine Simon and Rancho Viejo Elementary School sixth-grade teacher Josely Rendon Jimenez were awarded $2,000 and $2,500, respectively, to fund new learning initiatives for their classrooms.
“Students think it’s so cool when they get to do something hands-on and actually create something they can keep,” said Simon. “There’s something about the excitement of ‘This is mine and I created this’ that comes from hands-on STEAM projects. (The grants) help bring STEAM into the classroom, because nowadays, especially through all the virtual learning that’s going on, there’s such a huge emphasis on how STEAM is beneficial and how students are able to do real-world things and complicated science concepts that they don’t even realize they’re doing because they’re so intriguing and interesting.”
With the funding from Intel, some of Otondo’s fourth- and fifth-graders will discover the art, intricacy and varying levels of paper circuitry through a few hands-on projects, including the creation of custom greeting cards.
The idea materialized from a conversation that got started when fifth-grade teacher Jessie Felix attended a Pathfinder Institute course on paper circuitry; from there, the two began brainstorming ways to incorporate the activity into their own classrooms.
“We came up with this big, huge thing and then realized that, financially speaking, copper tape and art supplies and batteries was going to be a little much to get either on our own or with the help of parents,” said Simon. “That was when we found out about the grant and decided to apply for it. If we didn’t get the grant, we were going to have to really downsize our ambitions. Now we don’t have to.”
When the 2020-2021 school year commences and students are back on campus, Simon said her class and Felix’s will get to “dive right in” to using the grant, as it coincides with the lessons on electricity and circuits that will jumpstart their curriculum.
As for Jimenez, her grant pairs with a passion she recently uncovered as a first-year teacher for helping students discover all the open doors they can walk through in education.
“The whole goal was for me to bring new, STEAM-focused learning opportunities (to my students),” Jimenez said. “When I first started at Rancho Viejo, I noticed that there was a huge population of Hispanic students and the more I worked there, I realized...many of our students don’t have access to some of these resources because of the rural area that we live in. And because the majority of my students come from Mexico, and they don’t get to experience the same opportunities, and I wanted to set them up to succeed.”
Jimenez first introduced her sixth graders to STEAM with building and coding robots; with this grant from Intel, she hopes to take her students to “a whole new level” of learning.
“When I noticed I was getting a positive response from the students, I wanted to push them even more and offer them more STEAM activities,” she said. “My goal was to expand their technology resources and help them see there’s more out there. A lot of their future jobs are going to be related to STEAM, and I wanted to expose them to this and I wanted them to learn how important it is for them to learn all these skills and apply them throughout their journey.”
Although Rancho Viejo is moving next door to Salida del Sol Elementary School this fall, the grant is moving with them, providing funding for Jimenez and her students to focus on coding drones and implementing their acquired skills into more projects that they’ll showcase to their peers and parents during a STEAM Day event next school year.