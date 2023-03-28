When a Kofa High School senior saw a bad accident on Interstate 8 Saturday night, he didn’t hesitate. Instead, the 18-year-old with aspirations to one day become a firefighter sprang into action, joining bystanders in rendering aid until first responders arrived.

The incident happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. as 18-year-old Vaughn Grosse, along with his mother, Gen Grosse, and scout leader Jacob Anderson, were coming back from Tempe. Earlier that evening, they had attended the Boy Scouts of America Gila River District’s annual awards ceremony and were on their way home to Yuma.

