Yuma Territorial Prison, Colorado River State Park temporarily close

The Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River State Historic Park are closed until further notice beginning Wednesday.
Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, the organization that oversees the local state parks, will continue to monitor the impact of the new coronavirus COVID-19 and reevaluate the situation at the end of this month.
“While this was indeed a difficult decision for us to make, the safety of our employees and visitors is most important,” said Lowell Perry Jr., YCNHA executive director.
He noted that the organization is following the recommendations of public health experts such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arizona Department of Health.
“These professionals have consistently been saying that the best way to prevent the illness is to avoid exposure to the virus in the first place,” Perry said.
“Exercising personal hygiene, as well as practicing appropriate social distancing are paramount to mitigating the impact of COVID-19. The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area recognizes that the impact of COVID-19 can only be minimized in our community through collective action.
“As a team player, we therefore must do our part in this latest challenge to our family, friends and neighbors,” Perry said.