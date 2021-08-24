Yuma Territorial Prison currently No. 1 with week of voting to go

The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area is asking residents to keep voting daily for Yuma Territorial Prison as Best Haunted Destination in the nation.
The historic prison and state park is currently No. 1 in the USA Today 10Best contest with one week of voting to go. Voting is open until 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30. The Top 10 will be announced on Friday, Sept. 10.
The YCNHA, which oversees the state park, invites supporters to vote multiple times a day from different devices to secure the top spot again. The prison is poised to regain the top spot after being bumped to second place in 2020 from the No. 1 spot in 2019.
The nominees include 20 purportedly haunted locations across the United States, each with its own ghost stories and paranormal occurrences.
According to the 10Best editors, Yuma Territorial Prison has been a hub of paranormal activity. Reports include spirits of inmates on death row, a woman wandering the banks of the nearby Colorado River looking for her drowned daughter and a small child in a red dress who pinches passersby.
For more information, visit www.yumaprison.org or call 928-783-4771.