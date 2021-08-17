Yuma Territorial Prison vies for Most Haunted title

Help the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park regain the top spot as the Best Haunted Destination in the nation.
The historic prison is up for the title again in this year’s USA Today 10Best contest. Voting is open until 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30. The Top 10 will be announced on Friday, Sept. 10.
The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, which oversees the state park, is asking community members to help the prison regain the title. The historic prison won the No. 1 spot in 2019 and was bumped to second place in 2020.
To vote, go to https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-haunted-destination-2021/. YCNHA invites supporters to vote multiple times a day from different devices to secure the top spot again.
The nominees include 20 purportedly haunted locations across the United States, each with its own ghost stories and paranormal occurrences.
The current leaderboard shows Yuma Territorial Prison in second place, with Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas at the top. Right on its heels, in third place, is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky.
According to the 10Best editors, Yuma Territorial Prison has been a hub of paranormal activity. Reports include spirits of inmates on death row, a woman wandering the banks of the nearby Colorado River looking for her drowned daughter and a small child in a red dress who pinches passersby.
From 1876 to 1909, the prison housed 3,069 men and women convicted of crimes in the Arizona Territory. Once the prison closed down, it became the temporary home of Yuma High School, the reason behind the “Criminal” mascot.
Throughout its history, the prison has had many “firsts” in Yuma: first library, first hospital, first to have electricity and first to have air conditioning.
The prison hosted about a half a dozen film crews over the last few years, including the Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures,” a Buzzfeed team that spent the night, Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race,” “Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” on Discovery Plus and a few moviemakers.
Through September, park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 62 and older, $4 for children ages 7 to 13, and free for children 6 and younger.
For more information, visit www.yumaprison.org or call 928-783-4771.