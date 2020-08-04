Yuma is looking to increase the amount of COVID-19 relief funds set aside for small businesses. During its Wednesday meeting, the Yuma City Council will consider upping the funds by $230,000.
Last month, the council approved a grant program to help the Yuma small businesses most impacted by the pandemic using a portion of the CARES Act allocation to the city. Coupled with the original $320,000, the relief grant funds will total $550,000.
The council will consider the proposed fund increase as part of the motion consent agenda.
The meeting will start with an update from Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District; a “Life Saving Award” recognition by Fire Chief Steve Irr; and a fiscal year 2020 financial briefing from City Administrator Phil Rodriguez and Lisa Marlin, director of financial services.
The motion consent agenda also includes the following items:
• The purchase of grass seed at an estimated total cost of $105,005 from Miramar Hardware of Tucson and Nutrien Ag Solutions of Yuma.
• Approval of five Community Development Block Grant subrecipient agreements totaling $268,062 and one HOME Investment Partnerships Program agreement for $270,000, according to the 2020 Annual Action Plan.
Two resolutions are up for consideration:
• A preannexation development agreement with Roberto Cruz Leon and Belinda Vargas Acosta for property at 1038 S. Pagent Ave.
• Renewal of a 12-month lease with Amberly’s Place for property at 812 S. Avenue A, which houses Amberly’s Place Thrift Shoppe and is also the location for the delivery of limited family advocacy services.
One ordinance will be introduced, which would authorize the acquisition of an easement adjoining parcels 2-5 of the Patagonia Land Division plat extending east from Avenue 9E for a waterline extension, operation and maintenance.
How to remotely watch the meeting
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission, the meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour before the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website after the meeting.