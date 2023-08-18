Yuma plans to expand the water distribution and sewer collection systems in the area of Avenue 5E, from 37th Street to 40th Street.
Yuma plans to expand the water distribution and sewer collection systems in the area of Avenue 5E, from 37th Street to 40th Street.
The project will start around the middle of September and take about six months to complete.
The City Council on Wednesday awarded a $2.3 million contract to DPE Construction of Yuma, the lowest bidder.
In a recurring theme, due to inflation, the project will cost more than anticipated. The city had originally budgeted $2 million for the project. Staff noted that the water and wastewater capital budgets can absorb the higher costs without impacting other projects.
This project includes the installation of a 12-inch water line from 40th Street to 37th Street and will connect four fire hydrants and 14 water services.
In addition, a 12-inch sewer line will be installed from 40th Street to 37th Street with five manholes in between, which will connect 14 sewer services.
The existing asphalt will be removed prior to the installation of the water and sewer lines and will be replaced at the end of the project, with striping included. Concrete driveways will be replaced as needed.
Staff noted that the project will provide “a safe and reliable water distribution and sewer collection system for the years to come.”
In other action, the council also awarded one-year contracts totaling $163,171 for residential commercial solid waste collection and roll off service for city residential customers and city-owned facilities, to the lowest bidders, with the option to renew for four additional one-year periods.
The contract for collection of residential commercial solid waste went to Republic Services for $131,040.
The contract for roll off container rental and hauling went to C&D Disposal for $32,131.
These contracts are necessary to provide front-loading dumpster containers to a limited number of residential customers, such as duplexes and small apartments, and various city-owned locations, city staff noted.
In these cases, the lowest bids came in less than the budgeted total amount of $201,070.
The council also approved the final plat of the Saguaro Unit No. 5 subdivision. The property is located at the southwest corner of Mississippi Avenue and 44th Street.
The property was annexed into the city in 1998. Since the annexation, the property has been subject to a general plan amendment and a rezone, with the intention of developing the site for single-family development.
With this fifth phase, the applicant plans to construct 119 units on 34 acres. This development is planned for single-family residential lots ranging in size from 7,592 square feet to 16,413 square feet, meeting the minimum lot size requirements for the Low Density Residential District.
