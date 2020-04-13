Yuma will be receiving $505,565 of additional Community Development Block Grant funds for use in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development notified the city of the special allocation, which is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for emergency response to the impact of the virus on the community.
City staff recommends that the funds be used for emergency rental assistance for citizens who have been furloughed, laid off or otherwise lost income because of COVID-19 and for an emergency response grant to a nonprofit organization or organizations addressing critical community needs.
This week the City Council will consider approving the use of the funds as recommended to assist households economically impacted by COVID-19-related job losses and for public services addressing critical community needs.
The authorization of the funds is part of the agenda for the meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19 transmission, the meeting will be conducted remotely and the chambers will be closed to the public.
The council will also consider the following items:
• A job order with Cemex Construction Materials South in an amount not to exceed $266,142 for capital improvements to Fire Station No. 2.
• A preannexation development agreement with Maria E. Reynoso De Venegas for property located at 310 S. 44th Ave. The owner intends to clear the lot and construct a new single family home and has requested water service from the city.
• A resolution that finalizes the formation of Municipal Improvement District No. 111 and orders landscape improvements for the Villa Serena Unit 1 Subdivision.
• A proposed update that changes the minimum number of stalls for a swap meet from 100 to two for consistency throughout city regulations. Additionally, if approved, the license tax schedule would be updated to a sliding scale, determining fees based on the number of stalls.
• An ordinance will be introduced, which if adopted, would rezone 18.34 acres from agriculture to light industrial for the properties located at the northwest corner of Arizona Avenue and 34th Street.
Public comment regarding any agenda item must be provided via email to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov no later than 30 minutes before the start of the meeting. Comments will be entered or read into the record when the agenda item is discussed.
The call to the public portion, work session and citizens forum have been canceled.
To view the complete agenda and staff reports, go to www.yumaaz.gov.